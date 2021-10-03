Keybank National Association OH Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

