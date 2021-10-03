Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $664.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.80 and a 200 day moving average of $562.81. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.78.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

