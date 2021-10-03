Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

