Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,521 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 400,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

