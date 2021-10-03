Kepos Capital LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 128,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVI. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,814,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVI stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

