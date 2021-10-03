Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 6.91% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IKT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

