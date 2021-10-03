Kepos Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of CONX by 0.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CONX by 581.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get CONX alerts:

OTCMKTS:CONXU opened at $10.04 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.