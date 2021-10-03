Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 368,000 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $2,044,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

