Kepos Capital LP Buys 220,030 Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 110.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $164,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $9.91 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.