Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

