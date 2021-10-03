Kepos Capital LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000.

Shares of VTIQU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

