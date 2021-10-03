Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€3.93” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a €4.15 ($4.88) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.72 ($4.37).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.