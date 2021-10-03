Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

