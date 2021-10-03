Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $605,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

