Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KCAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 316,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

