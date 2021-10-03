KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $621,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.