KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.83 and its 200 day moving average is $311.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

