KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

