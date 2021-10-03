KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $192.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.05. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

