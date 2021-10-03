KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.04 and its 200 day moving average is $392.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

