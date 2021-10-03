KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

