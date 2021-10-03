Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
