Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

