Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 436,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 399,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

GRUB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,480. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

