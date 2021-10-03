Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Jupai stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,239. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

