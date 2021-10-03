JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.