JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,425 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $217,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 536,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.