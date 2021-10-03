JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $227.74 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,179,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.40% of First Horizon worth $227,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

