JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $184.16 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $184,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $90,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,975,000 after buying an additional 134,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

