Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.12% from the company’s current price.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

FLMN stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.41 million, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

