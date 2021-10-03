Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 254 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $392.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

