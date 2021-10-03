Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,629 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

