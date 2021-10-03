Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,606,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.31 and its 200 day moving average is $342.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

