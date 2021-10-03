Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 263 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH opened at $74.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

