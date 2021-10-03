Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

