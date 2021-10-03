Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $266,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $161,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

