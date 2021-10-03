Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $101,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $294.79 and a one year high of $430.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

