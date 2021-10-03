Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 522 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

