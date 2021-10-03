Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $95.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

