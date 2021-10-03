JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.