JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Equities research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $227,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

