Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

JRSH opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

