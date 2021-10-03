Jennison Associates LLC Takes $960,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

