Jennison Associates LLC Sells 954 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $729,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI opened at $68.53 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

