Jennison Associates LLC Sells 764 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,339,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

