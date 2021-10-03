Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,242 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 230,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $846.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

