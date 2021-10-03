Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

