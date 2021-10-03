Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Griffon worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Griffon by 58.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 380.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

