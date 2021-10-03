Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,986. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

