James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

