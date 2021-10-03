James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in James River Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

